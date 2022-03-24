“The Influencer” Chris Jericho made a popular WWE reference on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

During a backstage segment featuring the JAS stable, Jericho mentioned how he and Daniel Garcia were going to “future endeavor” John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, just like they did with Santana and Ortiz.

Prior to the segment, the AEW on TBS broadcast showed a picture of a 12-year-old John Silver meeting a younger Jericho.

“What a beautiful picture and a heartwarming story of a 12-year-old John Silver meeting his idol,” Jericho said. “And now in 2022, he actually gets to be in the ring with The Influencer. Lets be honest Hungie, you being in the ring with the Big One puts you on a different level, but it doesn’t put you on my level. I’m gonna take you to school tonight.”

At this point, Garcia reiterated what he said last week, that the JAS stable was formed to “beat up pro wrestlers” and that pro wrestlers could never hang with sports entertainers.

Jericho concluded, “We’re gonna future endeavor you, Silver and Reynolds. Just like we did to that traitor Santana and Ortiz, and that piece of s–t Eddie Kingston.”

As seen below, Chris Jericho used the “future endeavor” reference via a tweet earlier in the night as well. For years, WWE has wished its former talents “all the best in their future endeavors” through statements and press releases. The line has also turned into a meme on social media.

Jericho & Garcia went onto defeat Silver & Reynolds in the main event of Dynamite. You can click here for full results from this week’s show.

How cute. But Tonight I’m gonna future endeavour you Hungie…. @SilverNumber1 https://t.co/TXCYd0wJwO — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 24, 2022

The era of the Sports Entertainer begins tonight. Gonna Future Endeavor some Dark Order asses. #JerichoAppreciationSociety #AEWDynamite https://t.co/K4N1S7EfUQ — Angelo Parker (@JeffTheShow) March 24, 2022

