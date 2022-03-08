Soon after William Regal became All Elite at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, a fan on Twitter shared a photo from the first season of NXT where Regal, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy were pros to the rookie class led by Wade Barrett and Daniel Bryan.

The fan poked fun at the facial expressions of the five former NXT pros, stating that Sunday’s AEW show turned their frowns upside down. Jericho reacted to the photo via both Twitter and Instagram, as seen below.

We are all much happier now…. 😃@allelitewrestling

Later, another fan pointed out that the five wrestlers debuted for AEW in chronological order, starting with Jericho in 2019. Coincidentally, Jericho, Hardy, Christian, Punk and Regal were seated in the exact sequence of their AEW debuts.

Several other fans also noticed that The Miz, seated to the far right of Jericho, remains the only pro from NXT season 1 to still be employed by WWE. IMPACT star Matt Cardona reacted to this meme, as seen below.

On a related note, AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will address his AEW Revolution loss to Eddie Kingston on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

