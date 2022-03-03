There were no shortage of WWE references during CM Punk’s in-ring segment with MJF on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Punk initially compared his departure from WWE in 2014 to Steve Austin walking out on WWE in 2002.

“There’s a famous picture of me [as a teenager] with Steve Austin on the Internet,” Punk said. “And after much lesser men framed him and said he ‘took his ball and went home,’ I didn’t get mad at the world.”

Punk was referring to Jim Ross mentioning how Austin “took his ball and went home” on a live telecast of RAW, days after Austin walked out on WWE due to creative differences. Punk was obviously drawing a parallel to MJF blaming him for burying his dreams by walking away from wrestling in 2014.

Later in the promo, Punk would ask MJF to take accountability for doing horrible things, while making references to his storylines with Jeff Hardy and The Undertaker in WWE.

“I’ve done horrible things, I used to be you,” Punk told MJF. “I was so full of hate. I once poured alcohol down an alcoholic’s throat. I covered a legendary wrestler’s body with the ashes of his dead and beloved manager [Paul Bearer]. I mocked a wrestler’s issues with addiction until he lost his job because of it.”

The segment ended with MJF, Shawn Spears and Wardlow leaving CM Punk in a bloody mess. MJF will wrestle Punk in a Dog Collar Match this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view.

