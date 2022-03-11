On Thursday, Tay Conti took to Twitter to ask Brandi and Cody Rhodes to return to AEW. The Brazilian wrestler rued that the Rhodes couple had left herself and boyfriend Sammy Guevera to “all the haters.”

Hey @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes when y’all coming back ? You left all the haters to me and @sammyguevara huh ?!!

In response, Cody Rhodes offered some words of wisdom, asking Conti to continue putting in the work and smile while doing so. He would also show appreciation to fans and the sport itself.

Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it

The likes of Aubrey Edwards and Brian Pillman Jr. appreciated Cody’s post. Brandi also responded to Conti, as seen below.

As reported earlier, WWE and Cody Rhodes are still in talks about working together again. With the upcoming episode of RAW being held in Jacksonville, there is chatter of Rhodes making his WWE debut this Monday.

I live for the Cody wisdom 🙏🙏🙏 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 11, 2022

It’s the best ❤️ — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 11, 2022

“And if they hate then let ‘em hate and watch the money pile” 😘 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 11, 2022

