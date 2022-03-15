Soon after Seth Rollins lost to Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s RAW, announcer Corey Graves would drop several Cody Rhodes hints.

Graves mentioned how Rollins’ WrestleMania hopes had been “dashed” and “his dream has become a nightmare.”

For those who missed RAW, Rollins set up a match with his friend Owens with the stipulation being that if he won, he’d get to replace Owens in the segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Since Owens prevailed with the win, his KO Show segment with Austin will go ahead as planned.

As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 38. Earlier on Monday, Dave Meltzer reported that the match is still listed internally for next month’s event.

Meltzer’s latest update came a week after he reported that Rhodes’ WWE situation was “back up in the air,” with WWE creative being asked to hold off on plans until Rhodes signs a WWE contract.

Since Monday’s RAW was held in Jacksonville, the home of AEW, there has been a lot of speculation of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE TV this week. With WrestleMania 38 less than three weeks away, Seth Rollins is still without a match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts