Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed he had been the face of AEW.

The American Nightmare made it clear that the fans are truly the face, and that he was lucky to carry the baton. The three-time TNT Champion also stated that he is proud of the changes they made during that time.

Cody Rhodes wrote:

“I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all – I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books”

Cody Rhodes has not been seen in a wrestling ring since the ladder match against Sammy Guevara at AEW Beach Break in January. He has since left AEW, but it is unknown when or where he will next appear in the business. There has been plenty of speculation linking him to a WWE return but at this point, there has been no confirmation on if that is the case.

Much like The Young Bucks, there was an option in the contract of Cody Rhodes for AEW to extend it. However, Tony Khan opted not to do that. The AEW President revealed why that was the case during the recent media call.

“I don’t want to get too deep into it, because a lot of this is personal between me and him. But, I tried to reach a longer agreement with him, beyond what we had for the option years,” he said. “And it sounded like at one point I think we were going to, honestly. When we couldn’t settle on it, the last thing I wanted to do was keep somebody here that isn’t going to want to be here.

“So, it didn’t look like we were going to get a longer deal done. And I would have loved to have done it, and I have a lot of respect for him. But, when we didn’t come to terms on that it made it pretty clear where we’re going to end up on things. That being said, I have said nothing but respectful stuff about Cody, and I will continue to.”

