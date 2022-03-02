SmackDown star Drew McIntyre recently spoke to In The Kliq about the recent news that Cesaro has left the company.

The Swiss Superman’s contract came to an end and was not renewed. McIntyre admitted that a singles match with him was his number one dream bout, as they have never had one.

“It’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company. I’m one of them, and we’ll always see each other down the line. But it sucks more when it’s a friend and somebody that you really want to wrestle,” he said. “That was my number one match, I think his number one match. Both in wrestling for 20 years but never had a singles match. We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. It’ll happen eventually, but, you know, he’s got his family, he’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He’s far too talented not to be.”

While Cesaro’s time with WWE ended, a familiar face is potentially set to return soon, according to reports. Cody Rhodes recently left AEW and has been linked with a WWE comeback. That is something that Drew McIntyre believes would be awesome.

“I read all the headlines like everyone else online. I think 20% of them actually happen. If he comes back, you know, good for him. That would be awesome,” Drew McIntyre admitted. “I know was it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should’ve achieved more and coming back to do it, and just knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then awesome. I am, you know — he’s such a talent and more than welcome on the roster.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit In The Kliq with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

