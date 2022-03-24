UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested Tuesday evening for “alleged road traffic violations” in Dublin, according to the Irish Independent.

The report noted that McGregor’s car was seized following his arrest, but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was reportedly taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail. The 33-year-old athlete is scheduled to appear before a district court in April.

“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” a spokesperson for McGregor said.

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last UFC fight in July 2021 after suffering an ankle injury.

