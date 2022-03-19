Dana Brooke had several matches against Ronda Rousey toward the end of Rousey’s first run in WWE in 2019.

Brooke says it was a challenge, but one that she feels made her better.

“When Ronda Rousey came in, it was a blessing for the women’s division because it brought a bunch of eyes that we never had,” Dana Brooke told the Ten Count Podcast. “It elevated the women’s division and I was very grateful for that. But I came out, you know, with a little chip on my shoulder and I cut a promo saying I’m not a household name. Like, this is me. This is my life. I busted my butt for so many years to be at this point and you come in and then you’re right there. I just want to prove to the world that I can.

“I’m not afraid of anybody. I will definitely, you know, go toe-to-toe with anybody and again, she elevated me, she pushed me to my limit. She pushed me to my potential. I got to work with her on some WWE live events. It was great. And you know, I earned Ronda’s respect, I feel and at the end of the day, I learned. I learned a lot from a loss then I feel like I would have learned from a win. Do you know what I’m trying to say? It’s like, I learned a lot about myself. I learned my limits, I learned my boundaries. I was pushed to the ultimate test, and in my eyes, that’s a win.”

Dana Brooke won her first championship in WWE late last year when she won the 24/7 Title but has even loftier goals.

“Every male or female’s dream is to have a singles match at WrestleMania, Brooke said. “I always say that this [24/7] title meant like, I’m just starting, I dip my toes in the water, right? It’s like my toes are in there. I’m gonna take a full jump soon and I love the competition right now in the women’s division. It is hot. It is, you know, it’s like never, never before, and having this title at the moment means everything. I can represent the women’s division with this as well, and I would absolutely love to go after Charlotte Flair.”

