On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, was asked about the rumors regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring. A close friend of Austin, DDP admitted that the idea of Austin wrestling again is not something he sees happening.

“I would be totally surprised,” DDP admitted. “Just because I know him, you know? It’s not like he’s not done it all. You know, he had eight world titles, all different belts. The guy did everything you could ever dream of doing. He’s lived the dream on so many different levels. He’s a spokesperson for Tide. He does so many things and plus he’s got his shows going, you know what I mean?

“Steve don’t need it. Could he go out there and give it a go? I’m sure if Vince paid him enough money he could go out and hit a stunner or two but he ain’t gonna go in there and do no match. Not that I see and I could be wrong, you know, but I would not want to see him do it again because he’s no kid anymore, you know? None of us are.”

While it was originally reported that Steve Austin would be wrestling Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, the two are instead currently scheduled for an interview segment on Owens’ KO Show on Night One of WrestleMania 38.

