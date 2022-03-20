Doc Gallows and Rocky Romero recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

Romero discussed how both New Japan and Impact Wrestling are battling to be the third top promotion in America.

“Yeah, Impact and New Japan are probably pretty close or head-to-head in that third spot for sure. Impact is such a proven organization, like the numbers that they have weekly. Their YouTube views are super impressive stuff,” Romero said.

Doc Gallows then weighed in on Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. It’s a situation that he sees as a positive one and believes it will provide opportunities for young talent, and those not getting time within AEW.

“I saw it as a positive,” he said. “You look at the influx of Ring Of Honor talent that came over, maybe unsurely to Impact, then you look at the size of the AEW roster, I think there’s going to be a lot of positives there for younger guys, and guys who are competing for television time. To go to Ring Of Honor and cultivate that brand under the guide of AEW.

“Which obviously Tony Khan and the team there is very wrestling positive. The fans, I think want to see that brand continue. So, I think that’s going to be nothing but good to cultivate talent, and give some talent that’s trying to squeeze in there on Dynamite and Rampage a chance to show what they can do as well.”

Rocky Romero also spoke about how New Japan now has two different rosters. He admitted that this was the plan overall, however, it was supposed to be a long-term one.

“There was always a plan to have two rosters, but it was like a seven-year plan, you know? To build it slowly over time,” he stated. “But then the pandemic came, and just the opportunity was there, it was such a restart for everybody, right? We were first to comeback with shows on New Japan world, even before the Japanese brand. So that’s how New Japan Strong was birthed. We are just full in it now, and we are taking it all over the United States.”

