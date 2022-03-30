WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler says he plans on being associated with the brand for a while.

Ziggler recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver title defense against Bron Breakker. The WWE veteran said his title reign will extend far beyond Saturday.

“Everyone is telling me I’m only here to help make Bron Breakker better, that I’m here to be a great opponent for him when he wins the title back,” Ziggler said. “Are you sure about that? I don’t plan on being champion for three weeks.

“Breakker has a hell of a lot of potential. Sure. But so does everyone else here. He’s an explosive athlete. We have a lot of those here, too. I’m a real veteran. I’m now associated with 2.0 NXT. I’m 2.0 DZ. You know who I am, and I’m here to bring extra eyes to NXT.”

Ziggler continued and said he wants to help build the NXT brand for the long-term.

“You could tell me at 8:01 p.m. on Raw that I’m going out there against an opponent I’d never seen in my life, and I could still make it happen,” Ziggler said. “There about five others who can do that. No one else can. As much as people might say they have potential or that they’re good, they can’t. That’s why I’m still here.

“And this Saturday at Stand & Deliver, I don’t plan on losing and being a three-week transitional champion. I want help build this brand long term. This isn’t going to be some 45-second match on Raw, and I can’t stress that enough. I’m going to bust my ass. Everyone is going to see that chip on my shoulder. When people leave, they’re going to say, ‘Holy s—. I hope WrestleMania is as good as that.’ So see you at Stand & Deliver on Saturday.”

