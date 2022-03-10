WWE star Drew Gulak joined The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations to talk about his career in WWE, which is now going on six years.

Having worked closely with the former head of NXT, Triple H, Drew Gulak had a lot of praise for Triple H’s creativity and his vision, particularly with how he saw the Cruiserweight Classic and 205 Live, which Gulak was a part of.

“As a creative director, he’s very, very creative really,” Gulak said. “Like he has amazing ideas and is very good at orchestrating them in a way that they’re easy to understand, to make stuff stand out. To kind of sit under his learning tree directly for, I don’t know, at least the first few months of my WWE run, and then kind of move forward with that relationship was super rewarding. His vision was to take that Cruiserweight Classic concept, where it was pretty much like a sport-oriented feel, and turn that into a brand, you know?

“Most of that vision stuck. A lot of it got modified and changed and just kind of grew over time, which is what happens when you’re running a show. It doesn’t have an end date, a start, or an end date, it just lives. It’s a living, breathing thing. You know, stuff gets thrown at it, it changes, it reacts, it grows, it takes weird turns sometimes and that’s really the kind of a show that it is. So yeah, his ideas were great.”

Drew Gulak then turned to his overall experiences during his WWE tenure, with a focus on the CWC and 205 Live. Gulak believes both the CWC and 205 Live, much like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk previously stated, helped pave the way for the more modern style seen in WWE today.

“Every experience I had with WWE, in the beginning, was very surreal to me because of the history I had watching it and growing up with it,” Gulak said. “But looking back on 205 Live, it does not get talked about enough, how pivotal everything that was going on with the Cruiserweight Classic happening then 205 Live becoming its own brand. That was kind of for WWE and the future of pro wrestling. And I don’t mean to sound like, you know, kind of braggadocious about that. I’m saying it for real. Technologically, it was the first exclusive streaming show on the Network.

“Then NXT UK became a thing. You know, it was a year or two later, and for everything that guys like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson did getting hired by WWE intentionally, being like these independent wrestlers kind of pushing through the barriers and breaking through the glass ceiling and making it, ultimately, it led to them wanting to do an entire tournament full of guys who are these journeymen pro wrestlers that, for the most part, the WWE universe hasn’t heard from, heard about or seen. And just by luck, I happen to be affiliated with EVOLVE, which was one of the American locations that they scouted from. And I happen to do a little bit of work with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and it just worked out.”

