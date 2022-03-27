AEW star Dustin Rhodes gave a medical update following his match against Lance Archer on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Dustin Rhodes won the match, but Archer attacked him after the bell.

Rhodes revealed in the video below that he had to get five stitches in his head and has a ruptured eardrum.

“Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update,” he said. “Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”

Lance Archer did react to the video that Rhodes posted on Twitter.

The Murderhawk Monster tweeted, “That’s what you think.”

Results of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage are available here.

That’s what you think. https://t.co/PwZZ1keNQr — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 26, 2022

.@LanceHoyt takes out his frustations on a bloodied @DustinRhodes! AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/FqGvRWAsQT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2022

He’s not kidding when he says that everybody dies 😅. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/rIt9QHRWx8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 26, 2022

