WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and AEW star MJF are two current wrestlers who excel at promoting themselves via social media.

Biscoff tweeted the following on Thursday:

Everyone in the biz, any biz, use social media to promote. Some are good, some not so good, others create art. @BeckyLynchWWE and @The_MJF are the latter.

Both Lynch and MJF responded to Bischoff’s praise, as seen below. The post was also liked by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and WCW legend Lex Luger.

Bischoff’s tweet came shortly after MJF’s tweet on AEW removing Wardlow from the roster page of its website. As noted, MJF mockingly asked ““Where’s Wardlow?!?” while sharing a link to AEW’s website.

Bischoff has had several run-ins with MJF on AEW TV over the past few years. In October 2020, he asked Chris Jericho and MJF questions during a “town hall meeting” segment. Last year, he appeared for an an Inner Circle press conference, and returned again to host a party for the Inner Circle, which would be ambushed by MJF and The Pinnacle.

While Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at the upcoming WrestleMania 38, MJF is rumored to wrestle Wardlow at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. You can see Eric Bischoff’s tweet below.

Vincent Van Goat — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2022

Easy E, I’d kiss you if I didn’t think I’d contract something. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 24, 2022

