Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with current Ring of Honor media liaison Marc Kruskol that he will be wrapping up with the company on April 10. Kruskol has never been a formal employee of ROH and the title of “media liaison” is one we assigned him since he never had an official title.

ROH is scheduled to present Supercard of Honor on April 1 in Garland, TX during WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend. It is still unclear if Kruskol will be handling media responsibilities for that show.

Kruskol has been with the company since 2016 and has coordinated interviews for talent with various outlets, including Wrestling Inc. He has also been visible at all major ROH live events and has helped to run on-site media scrums and other press events.

Outside of ROH, Kruskol has appeared as an extra on a variety of TV shows. Most notably, he appeared as part of the most recent season of Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson playing a juror who has a humorous exchange with Robinson.

Former ROH star Brodie King was also featured in the most recent season of the show and commented to The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Kruskol’s inclusion.

“He was probably the last person I would ever expect to be on it,” King said. “It was like, ‘What is going on here?’”

Kruskol’s impending departure comes as news is beginning to surface regarding the future of current ROH staff following Tony Khan’s purchase of the company.

A new report noted that Ring of Honor employees do not believe that Khan’s regime will be interested in hiring them once the sale is complete. They have thus been encouraged to explore new career opportunities and to speak to HR department of Sinclair Broadcasting, the soon-to-be-former owner of ROH.

Wrestling Inc. has heard from other production members that they are anticipating new staff members that Tony Khan puts in place to “shadow” them at Supercard and then take over their responsibilities moving forward.

