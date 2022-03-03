Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured the second battle royale to determine who will be added to the AEW Tag Team Title three-way match at Revolution.

When the dust settled, the former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, were the duo added to the pay-per-view’s tag team championship match. Matt Jackson lastly eliminated the returning Darius Martin of Top Flight to secure the victory and advance.

The Young Bucks will now be challenging the champions Jurrasic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) and their brewing rivals, reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), in a three-way tag team match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Their issues with O’Reilly and Fish were exasperated last week when Kyle fooled Matt Jackson, acting as though he was injured, so he could eliminate him.

Near the end of tonight’s bout, reDRagon appeared from the ramp and distracted Dax Harwood to help The Bucks eliminate FTR. With reDRagon helping eliminate a top threat like FTR, it looked as though there was some forgiveness and unity between The Bucks/O’Reilly and Fish. It will be interesting to see how this plays into Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

You can see the updated card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH

Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

