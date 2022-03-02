Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

– We kick-start tonight’s AEW Dynamite with Tony Schiavone in the ring with Tony Khan. The AEW President says normally he keeps people on time, so he will get us to the wrestling tonight. He thanks everyone for being here, and he thanks everyone at home for keeping the company going in the pandemic.

Tony says when we started AEW three years ago, it was out in the parking lot. 17 years before that, another company started, known as Ring Of Honor. Tony has been a fan for a long time, so he’s excited…Tony Khan is the new owner of Ring Of Honor! Tony says, Shane is not here, it is him.

He says the era of honor show featured Christopher Daniels in a triple threat. One of the opponents is here tonight, and neither of them won, and it has eaten them up. That is this man…Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels

Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels shake hands and show respect, but the Fallen Angel quickly takes control. They shake hands again and Danielson takes down his opponent and then drops him again with a shoulder tackle. Bryan then works the arm of Christopher, but he fires back with a leg lariat.

Daniels dives to the outside with another kick and he follows it with a springboard moonsault to the outside. However, when Daniels looks to drop from the top rope, Bryan catches him with a huge kick to the chest. Bryan then works the legs of Daniels, but after a few chops, he reverses with a blue thunder bomb.

Daniels looks to charge into the corner but eats a kick. However, when Bryan climbs to the top turnbuckle, Daniels hits an uppercut and then drops him to the mat from the top. Bryan then counters Christopher, sending him into the turnbuckles, and then hitting a German suplex. He then connects with the running dropkick into the corner, and he unloads several chops and strikes after.

Danielson looks for an arm submission, but Daniels counters with a pinfall attempt. The two men then exchange counters, and that stops with Daniels slapping Bryan, but he fires back with a forearm. They then go back and forth with shots until the American Dragon slaps Daniels so hard he drops to the mat.

Bryan then hits a rolling elbow strike, and that grants him a near fall. Danielson once again takes too long at the top turnbuckle, and Daniels cuts him off with a big strike. He tries to hit a hurricanrana, but Bryan pushes him away, only for him to be caught in mid-air and dropped. Christopher goes for the Best Moonsault Ever, but Danielson catches him and locks in the triangle choke to get the submission victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

