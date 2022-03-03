It has been confirmed by former ROH star Beer City Bruiser that no “old regime” ROH talent is under contract with the company right now. He revealed when the deals ended for the previous roster, while also wishing the new owner Tony Khan good luck.

Beer City Bruiser wrote on Twitter:

“To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the old regime. I enjoyed my 7 years with a wonderful company and an amazing roster! Good luck to @TonyKhan and the new regime. If they want me, I’m here.”

It is currently unknown what Tony Khan plans to do with ROH when it comes to the wrestling side of things. The AEW President announced that he is now the owner of the company during AEW Dynamite this week. The annual Supercard Of Honor show will be taking place during WrestleMania weekend.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

It will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub. Below is the updated card:

Winner Takes All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The Briscoes

Alex Zayne vs. SW3RVE The Realest

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

Gresham had recently spoken with Metro UK where he discussed ROH’s future. He admitted to not knowing what was going to happen in regards to contracts and revealed how much the company meant to him.

“I have to wait until April to find out what Ring of Honor is going to do going forward,” Gresham said. “Are we going to be contracted to salaries again, or is it gonna be pay-per-appearance? I have a loyalty to Ring of Honor because it changed my life. I was going in a very bad direction for so many years. And me having tunnel vision on Ring of Honor saved my life. I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor.”

