Former WWE NXT and ROH talents will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Former NXT star Danielle Kamela (Vanessa Borne) will make her AEW debut tonight as she faces another NXT alumni, Marina Shafir. This will be Shafir’s fourth match since starting with AEW back in December with the Dark loss to Kris Statlander. Since then she h as defeated Valentina Rossi and Reka Tehaka on other Dark episodes.

Former ROH star Josh Woods will also be in action on AEW Dark tonight as he goes up against Daniel Garcia. Woods made his AEW debut back in December, losing to Shawn Spears on Dark.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This episode was taped earlier this month at Universal Studios in Orlando, and you can click here for spoilers from the taping.

AEW has announced the following 11 matches for tonight’s Dark:

* Diamante vs. Vipress

* Abadon vs. Sahara Seven

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kelsey Raegan

* Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela

* Sonny Kiss vs. Ashton Starr

* Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods

* Shawn Dean vs. Will Austin

* Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans

* Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston

* The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack and Donovan Izzolena

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

Stay tuned for more from this week’s AEW Dark episode.

