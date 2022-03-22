Fourteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature the AEW debut of former WWE NXT Superstar and current GCW talent Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter). He will go up against former Impact star Rohit Raju, who will be making his broadcast singles debut for the company. Raju debuted back in January with a dark match loss to Shawn Dean, and then participated in an eight-man tag team loss against The Wingmen in February.

Dark will also feature Jay Lethal vs. JD Drake, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Fuego del Sol, Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo, plus more.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show was tape back on March 3 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Abadon vs. Angelica Risk

* A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi

* Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels

* Nyla Rose vs. Kaci Lennox

* Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju

* Jay Lethal vs. JD Drake

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Fuego del Sol

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz

* Tony Nese vs. Karam

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison) vs. Tony Vincita and Sotheara Chhun

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. The Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase, JCruz)

