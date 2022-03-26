A total of six new matches have been announced for the NJPW Strong: Mutiny taping in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 10.

Former WWE star Killian Dain (now going by Big Damo) will go one-on-one against Tomohiro Ishii during the episode, and there will also be several AEW stars in the building. QT Marshall’s The Factory will make its way to Los Angeles, as Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo team up against Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors.

Other AEW talent like Christopher Daniels and Brody King will QT’s faction members on the card in their own respective matches. The main event looks to be the next installment of “The United States of Jay” Open Challenge match between Jay White and Hikuleo.

You can see the full card below:

* US of Jay Open Challenge

Jay White vs. Hikuleo

* Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita

* David Finlay vs. Blake Christian

* Handicap Match

Fred Rosser vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Black Tiger, JR Kratos & Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin & Adrian Quest

* Fred Yehi, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Bateman, Barrett Brown & Misterioso

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo

* Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)

* Christopher Daniels & Alex Zayne vs. Chris Bey & El Phantasmo

* Brody King, Taylor Rust & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP

* Keita Murray & Yuya Uemura vs. Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley

