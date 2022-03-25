New Japan Pro Wrestling announced several matches for the NJPW Strong: Mutiny tapings.

The matches announced include Jay White vs. Hikuleo, Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson, Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), and Team Filthy’s Black Tiger, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Adrian Quest,

David Finlay vs. Blake Christian and The DKC, Kevin Knight and Fred Yehi vs. Stray Dog Army (BATEMAN, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso) are also set for “Mutiny.”

“Mutiny” is on April 10 at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the event are available here.

As noted, NJPW held its Strong Style Evolved tapings Sunday night in St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. Spoilers to the event are available here.

The Strong: Rivals tapings are taking place this Saturday at the Vermont Hollywood. The matches for the event include AEW’s Daniel Garcia vs. Yuya Uemura and Rocky Romero vs. Black Tiger.

Below is NJPW’s announcement:

Big news for Mutiny April 10! Matches revealed for the Vermont Hollywood! David Finlay vs Blake Christian!

Rocky, Coughlin, Quest vs Team Filthy!

Knight, Yehi, DKC vs Stray Dog Army!

