The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the “Rivals” taping. In the main event, Swerve Strickland lost his NJPW debut to Jay White.

As noted, Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling last Sunday during the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Below are the results and highlights from tonight’s episode:

*  Hikuleo defeated Kevin Knight

*  Kevin Blackwood defeated Ariya Daivari. The match was Blackwood’s NJPW debut.

* Jay White defeated Swerve Strickland

 

