The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the “Rivals” taping. In the main event, Swerve Strickland lost his NJPW debut to Jay White.

As noted, Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling last Sunday during the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Below are the results and highlights from tonight’s episode:

* Hikuleo defeated Kevin Knight

* Kevin Blackwood defeated Ariya Daivari. The match was Blackwood’s NJPW debut.

* Jay White defeated Swerve Strickland

What a double stomp! @swerveconfident hits @JayWhiteNZ and almost puts this match away. Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV to find out who will be victorious!#njRivals pic.twitter.com/5eDhrO21O4 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022

