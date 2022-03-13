The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the “Rivals” taping. In the main event, Swerve Strickland lost his NJPW debut to Jay White.
As noted, Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling last Sunday during the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Below are the results and highlights from tonight’s episode:
* Hikuleo defeated Kevin Knight
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Ariya Daivari. The match was Blackwood’s NJPW debut.
* Jay White defeated Swerve Strickland
STRONG is underway!
And @jet2flyy is bringing the fight out the gate to Hikuleo!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 13, 2022
Good Knight!@Hiku_leo swats Kevin Knight out of mid air!
Kick out! @blkwdxvx manages to stay alive after a devastating lariat by @AriyaDaivari here on #njpwSTRONG!
Tune in on @njpwworld or @FiteTV now to catch this hard hitting action!#njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
That was clean! @blkwdxvx showing his strength against @AriyaDaivari on this episode of #njpwSTRONG!
Catch the rest of the action on @njpwworld and @FiteTV #njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 13, 2022
Here on #njpwSTRONG, @JayWhiteNZ invites @swerveconfident to join Bullet Club, but Sw3rve politely declines.
This match is going to be good! Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV now!#njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
What a reversal by @swerveconfident on @JayWhiteNZ here on #njpwSTRONG!
Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV to see how this match ends! #njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
What a double stomp! @swerveconfident hits @JayWhiteNZ and almost puts this match away.
Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV to find out who will be victorious!#njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
While referee @RefJeremyMarcus is protecting himself in the corner, @JayWhiteNZ hits @swerveconfident with a desperate low blow!
Watch new episodes of #njpwSTRONG on @njpwworld and @FiteTV every week! #njRivals
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
