NJPW Strong held its Strong Style Evolved tapings Sunday night in St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.

In the main event of the show, Jay White defeated Chris Sabin.

Below are NJPW Strong spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline:

* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Hikuleo defeated Andy Brown

* Buddy Matthews defeated Yuya Uemura

* JR Kratos and Black Tiger defeated Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero. After the match, Kratos badmouthed Alex Coughlin. This brought Coughlin out and the two brawled.

* Big Damo defeated John Skyler

* Finjuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) defeated JONAH and Shane Haste of TDMK by disqualification after Haste used a steel chair. Finjuice were able to recover and ran TDMK off. Finjuice then issued a challenge to TDMK for a six-man tag match (Finlay, Brogan Finlay, and Robinson vs. JONAH, Haste, and Bad Dude Tito) at Windy City Riot on April 16.

* Filthy Tom Lawlor defeated Clark Connors to retain the Strong Openweight Championship. After the match, Lawlor announced that he’s going to take a vacation since he gets to choose who he faces for the championship. Fred Rosser came out and said he was the next challenger. Lawlor told him no.

* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP

* Josh Alexander defeated Karl Fredericks. AEW’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto came out in an attempt to recruit Fredericks. After Fredericks turned them down, the group attacked Fredericks until Connors and Uemura ran down to make the save. Fredericks challenged Marshall to a match in Chicago.

* Swerve Strickland defeated Blake Christian

* Jay Lethal defeated Ren Narita

* Fred Rosser and Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia. Kingston kept trying to attack Garcia, continuing their AEW storyline.

* Jay White defeated Chris Sabin. White won with the bladerunner. After the match, White talked about the Bullet Club situation, with the Guerrillas of Destiny and Jado recently being kicked out of the group. White invited Hikuelo to stay in the group. Hikuleo said he was still in the Bullet Club, but didn’t want to be associated with White. The show ended with the two parting ways.

