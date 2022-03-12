Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Astronaut 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

GCW Astronaut 2022 card announced before the show (subject to change)

The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Death Match for the GCW Tag Team Championship

AJ Gray (c) vs. Effy for the GCW Extreme Championship

Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian

Matt Cardona vs. Mike Jackson

Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch

ACH vs. Tony Deppen

AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne

Gringo Loco vs. Ninja Mack

Our live coverage starts at 8pm EST

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]