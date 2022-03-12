Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Astronaut 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
GCW Astronaut 2022 card announced before the show (subject to change)
The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Death Match for the GCW Tag Team Championship
AJ Gray (c) vs. Effy for the GCW Extreme Championship
Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian
Matt Cardona vs. Mike Jackson
Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch
ACH vs. Tony Deppen
AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne
Gringo Loco vs. Ninja Mack
Our live coverage starts at 8pm EST
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]