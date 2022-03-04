Impact Wrestling announced the first match for their Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon. The match is Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

The promotion tweeted, “BREAKING! @IMPACTWRESTLING presents Multiverse of Matches Friday, April 1st from @wrestlecon! Featuring @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs The Briscoe Brothers! @ringofhonor”

Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Ace Austin, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Rhino, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, and Tasha Steelz are also scheduled to be at the Multiverse Of Matches event.

Impact Wrestling will also be doing an Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) special at WrestleCon. At the last throwback special, Santa Claus (Willie Mack) defeated Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) in a North Pole Street Fight Match to win the International Commonwealth TV Championship.

On the same night of Multiverse of Matches, The Briscoes are set to defend the ROH Tag Team titles at ROH Supercard of Honor in Garland, Texas. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Multiverse Of Matches will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The start time for the event is 10 p.m. ET.

Below is Impact’s announcement:

