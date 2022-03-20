Hernandez is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Fightful confirmed with the former LAX member that for the time being, he’s finished up with the company. He clarified that things ended on good terms with Impact and it was left open that he could return to work with Impact again in the future.

For the last two decades, Hernandez has worked with Impact off and on. His latest run with the company lasted from 2020 to 2022. He last wrestled on the January 6 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.

The report also confirmed that Hernandez didn’t have a contract during his most recent run, and was working on a handshake deal.

Over the last several months, Larry D, Rohit Raju, Jake Something, Acey Romero, Kimber Lee, Matt Striker, Brandi Lauren, and Rachael Ellering have all left the company under various circumstances.

