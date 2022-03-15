Hulk Hogan addressed the passing of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall at his Hogan’s Hangout bar in Tampa, FL, on Monday.

As seen in the video below, Hogan credited Hall for resurrecting his career when everyone thought “Hulkamania was dead.”

“Hey yo! We appreciate every one of you Hulkamaniacs for life, brother,” Hogan began. “A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away. So, in Jesus’ name I pray, thank you god for taking care of my brother.

“He took care of me when I was down and out, and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much, I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy. I just wanted to let everyone know that he’s in our thoughts and prayers tonight.”

Hogan, who regularly appears at the bar for karaoke night, admitted he had a hard time leaving his house after hearing the news of Hall’s death.

“After I heard he passed, I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here,” Hogan admitted. “But bad times don’t last, bad guys do.”

“If Scott Hall were here with us, he’d party with us. Believe me! He would party all night long, brothers.”

You can click here for other reactions from many of Scott Hall’s lifelong friends and peers in the business.

Hulk Hogan gives some words on Scott Hall's passing.. pic.twitter.com/nZggyFncCJ — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]