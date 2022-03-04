Thursday’s taped Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 131,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 18.02% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the post-No Surrender episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 47,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.63% from the 41,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.04 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #141 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #149 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-best audience and the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 18.02% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 2.23% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was up 33.33% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.375 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.511 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.480 million viewers, also drawing a 0.60 key demo rating. Station 19 on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 4.462 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – the final build for Sacrifice, Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards, Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz in a #1 contender’s match, Madison Rayne vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Cassie Lee, Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger, and The Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design and Guerrillas of Destiny in eight-man action, which ended up being the No DQ main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

