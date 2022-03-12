It appears that Fallah Bahh is finished up with Impact Wrestling after nearly five years with the company, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Bahh was removed from the roster page back in January and it has been confirmed by other Impact Wrestling talent that he has not been attending recent tapings of the show. It was also noted how Bahh was re-added to the Virtual Basement’s Wrestling Code video game, something Impact requested their talent avoid while signed.

In recent months, stars like Rohit Raju, Larry D, Ace Romero, and Matt Striker had their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling expire or chose to leave the promotion. It was noted that more turnover is expected and the roster expects the talent to be “constantly refreshed”

Bahh has been competing with Impact since 2017, and although he’s yet to obtain a championship title with the promotion, Bahh was the winner of the “Turkey Bowl” in 2017 and 2018. He has even competed for the Impact World Championship in the past, suffering a defeat to Austin Aries in September 2018.

Bahh made his in-ring debut in 2005, and has since worked with promotions like Chaotic Wrestling, the Independent Wrestling Federation, and Monster Factory Pro Wrestling before signing with Impact. He was also ranked among the top 500 independent wrestlers in the 2009 issue of the PWI 500.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]