Current Impact Wrestling star, Fallah Bahh, has signed a new deal with the company, according to PWInsider.

Bahh has been competing with Impact since 2017, and although he's yet to obtain a championship title with the promotion, Bahh was the winner of the "Turkey Bowl" in 2017 and 2018. He has even competed for the Impact World Championship in the past, suffering a defeat to Austin Aries in September 2018.

Most recently, Bahh has been involved in Impact's WrestleHouse segments. He was also involved in the John E. Bravo and Rosemary demon wedding that has been getting a lot of attention for the promotion.

Bahh made his in-ring debut in 2005, and has since worked with promotions like Chaotic Wrestling, the Independent Wrestling Federation, and Monster Factory Pro Wrestling before signing with Impact. He was also ranked among the top 500 independent wrestlers in the 2009 issue of the PWI 500.

The news of Bahh's re-signing comes shortly after reports that Rohit Raju and Deonna Purrazzo have signed new long-term deals with Impact Wrestling.