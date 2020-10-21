Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has finally signed a long-term contract with the company.

The signing was revealed today by Josh Mathews during the Impact Press Pass call to promote Bound For Glory.

Purrazzo reacted to the news on Twitter this afternoon and said she's excited about the future.

She wrote, "I've been waiting to be able to talk about this publicly!!! I'm happy to confirm and so excited about what the future holds @IMPACTWRESTLING [heart emoji]"

Purrazzo returned to Impact this past June after being released from WWE NXT in April due to the COVID-19 cuts. She captured the Knockouts Title not long after returning, by defeating Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary.

Purrazzo will defend her title against Kylie Rae this Saturday at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. You can see her related tweets below:

I've been waiting to be able to talk about this publicly!!!



I'm happy to confirm and so excited about what the future holds @IMPACTWRESTLING ?? https://t.co/IyYOwV68bx — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 21, 2020