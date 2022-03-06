Last night’s Impact Wrestling pay-per-view, Sacrifice, featured a quick-paced X-Division Championship match between defending champion Trey Miguel and the challenger, Jake Something.

In the end, Trey Miguel emerged victoriously and retained his Title, perhaps leaving some Impact Wrestling fans to wonder what is next for Jake Something. According to a report from Fightful, Jake is actually finished up with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. His contract has expired and it’s unclear what the next move will be for the rising pro wrestling star.

It was previously noted that Jake Something’s Impact contract was set to expire on February 28, but he obviously worked through last night’s show despite the deal expiring. Many Impact wrestlers are working without formal, exclusive contracts right now, so it’s possible he may show up again in the future.

Something, who began wrestling back in 2014, worked a few dates with Impact in 2017 and 2018 but signed with the company in 2019. He was previously known as Cousin Jake of The Deaners, with Cody Deaner, but changed his ring name to Jake Something in early 2021.

Below, you can see some highlights from last night's X-Division Championship match:

