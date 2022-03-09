Jeff Hardy officially became a free agent today as his non-compete clause with WWE has expired.

There have been rumors and speculation regarding Jeff joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW, with his first TV appearance for AEW possibly coming as early as tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Jeff is reportedly scheduled to be at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL tonight, the site of Dynamite, but it was still being determined if he would actually appear on the show.

“Nothing’s official yet,” Jeff Hardy told the La Crosse Tribune last week. “I’m still legally under a contract with WWE until next Wednesday.”

“Strange thing about that is you know what happens on Wednesday,” He added.

Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy are set to reunite for another run as a tag team that begins Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA. The Hardy Boys will face the winners of a tag team match between The SAT and The Briscoes earlier in the night.

WWE released Jeff Hardy in December after he turned down an offer from the company to go to rehab. This came after an incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, TX, where Hardy tagged out of a six-man tag team main event and disappeared through the crowd with security following him. He was pulled from the road after that incident and then released. Test results later confirmed that Hardy was not intoxicated or under the influence of drugs during the incident at the live event.

Matt Hardy was on the losing end of a six-man Tornado Tag Team Match at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, taking the pin from Darby Allin.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]