A common question for many wrestlers these days from fans and pundits is what their Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling is. AEW star Jeff Hardy was the latest to be asked if he had a Mt. Rushmore of wrestling at a recent Signed By Superstars virtual meet and great.

“Oh yeah,” Hardy said. “Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan.”

Having been involved in many matches over his long career, Jeff Hardy was asked what the best matches he was ever involved in were. For his tag team matches with his brother Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy pointed to their numerous TLC matches against the Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. For his singles career, Hardy mentioned the famous ladder match he had with a future WWE Hall of Famer.

“Probably all TLC matches,” Hardy said. “Solo wise, myself versus The Undertaker for the World Title.”

Jeff Hardy was also asked about his favorite feud of all time, which he confirmed was with the late former WWE star Umaga. Hardy and Umaga feuded with each other on and off while on the WWE RAW brand from 2007 to 2008.

“Favorite feud of all time,” Hardy said. “Yep.”

