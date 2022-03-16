On a previous episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about a conversation he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who told Ross he was having trepidations about wrestling a match at this year’s WrestleMania 38.

To clarify his comments, Ross spoke on the latest episode of the podcast, revealing that Austin’s worry revolved around wrestling at Mania and not about appearing at the show in general in Texas.

“I want to clear something up,” Ross said. “Somebody wrote that I talked to Steve and I have, and I do as friends. Oftentimes we talk about everything but wrestling, that’s what friends do. Because we’re in the wrestling business, we’re not living under some president that we can’t have a friendship. When I talked about Steve at [WrestleMania], it was taken way out of context and way out of line.

“When I talked about Steve being uncomfortable about wrestling at WrestleMania, it was because of that, not WrestleMania. Because he had to prepare to have another match, he’s not a spring chicken. He’s had neck injuries, he’s had knee injuries. His apprehension was that I’m not sure I could get ready to have another match.

“The same thing that anybody in his age group, with his litany of injuries, would say. He never once complained, he never once had second thoughts, his only worry was himself and could he live up to his expectations. Obviously with that kind of motivation already in your mind and knowing he’s Stone Cold Steve Austin, he will far exceed expectations.

“I’m not even sure if they’re having a match, you know the physicality is coming because that’s what people want to see and that’s the easiest to execute. It was simply the matter of can I get ready to represent my legacy and my brand at WrestleMania in the state of Texas? So there you go.”

As of now, Kevin Owens is set to have Steve Austin as a guest on the KO Show, but Austin did tease “a match or a fight” during his promo accepting Owens’ Mania offer. Although it’s unlikely we do see a full-on Steve Austin match, Ross revealed what you’re likely to see when Austin shows up in Texas for WrestleMania 38.

“If you’re going to book Stone Cold and you don’t factor in a stunner or two or three, a couple cold beers, you’re not giving them everything [the fans] want to see,” Ross said. “They want to hear the glass break, hear the music, see him coming to the ring doing that BMF walk, they want to see a stunner that will be of epic proportions and they want to see him with a celebratory brew in his hand. Problem is they should bring in Mark Yeaton to throw the beer to Steve, because he was the best at it.”

Also during WrestleMania 38 weekend will be the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 induction ceremony, headlined by The Undertaker and also featuring, as of now, Queen Sharmell and Vader. Jim Ross spoke about the news surrounding Vader’s induction and why he’s excited to hear that he’ll be inducted this year.

“That’s great for Leon, I wish Leon were still here to accept it,” Ross said. “I’m sure his son Jesse White will be there. Former [Oklahoma] recruit, five-star high school center. That will be a nice moment for that family. It would’ve been so cool if Leon could’ve got there.”

