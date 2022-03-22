As noted yesterday, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, appeared on the True Geordie podcast this week.

During his appearance, The Deadman opened up about how he thinks there’s a certain level of grittiness missing from today’s pro wrestling.

“I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it is anybody’s fault. We all aged out so that new group has come up,” he stated. “When you watch Brock wrestle, you’re interested because you know he’s got this background, not only as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist. Brock doesn’t do a bunch of crazy moves, Brock manhandles your ass. You get in there and you get thrown around and you get smashed.

“Roman has a little bit of that to him when he wants to. Randy has that to him when he wants to,” he added. “But a lot of the younger talent, it’s the evolution of that comic book era, the superhero era. I think that’s what’s their motivation, and that’s what their inspiration is. And they didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they’re going to eat, and things like that.”

One person who noticed The Undertaker’s words and felt compelled to respond was Joey Janela. The AEW star seemed to take a sarcastic approach to the comments, saying that he’s going to start a wrestling school where you need proof of bar fights to get accepted.

“I 100% agree Mark! Lots of lame marvel geek talk in these locker rooms! If I ever open up a wrestling school before you have your first match you’re gonna have to get in at least 2 bar fights with PROOF! By the way the avengers movies suck”

Joey Janela confirmed last week that he will leave AEW when his current contract expires on May 1. Now, he’s looking to the future and hoping to find opportunities outside the independent scene in the United States.

“One of my goals is to have a run in Japan, which is something I’ve wanted since I was a child,” Janela told Denise Salcedo. “I’ve done shows in Japan, but I’ve never had a steady run there. That will be in the works very soon.”

