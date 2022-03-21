The Undertaker recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast about the evolution of the wrestling business.

He praised the fact that there are now protocols in place in terms of injuries and the future Hall Of Famer made it clear that wasn’t always the case in the past.

“Fortunately, our business has evolved, now we have trainers, and we have doctors that travel with us. There are protocols in place when you do get hurt,” he said. “So, that is one of the greatest evolutions in our business that you have to, if you do get hurt, you have to get cleared before you’re allowed to get back in the ring.

“Whereas early on, one, you didn’t tell anybody that you were hurt, because you didn’t want to take any time off because you didn’t want to not get paid. It’s a bloody vicious cycle, you’re out there working hurt, and when you’re working hurt, you’re trying to protect one thing, then you’re going to end up hurting something else.”

The Undertaker also spoke about the current product, and what he believes is missing. For him, there is less grit involved. However, he used Brock Lesnar as an example of someone who still brings that, as fans know what to expect from him.

“I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it is anybody’s fault. We all aged out, so that new group has come up,” he stated. “When you watch Brock wrestle, you’re interested, because you know. He’s got this background, not only as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist. Brock doesn’t do a bunch of crazy moves, Brock manhandles your ass. You get in there and you get thrown around, and you get smashed.”

The Undertaker then went on to praise Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, for also having that style. Although he also thinks that talent nowadays comes from a superhero era.

“Roman has a little bit of that to him. When he wants to, Randy has that to him, when he wants to,” he added. “But a lot of the younger talent, it’s the evolution of that comic book era, the superhero era. I think that’s what’s their motivation, and that’s what their inspiration is. And they didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars, and figure out how they’re going to eat and things like that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit True Geordie with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]