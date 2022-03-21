The Undertaker recently talked with Dallas Morning News about Vince McMahon pranking him.

The Deadman shared a detailed story from when the WWE Chairman got one over on him after ‘Taker infamously got stuck in his coat during the 700th episode of Raw.

“We were in San Antion Texas, it was going to be Shawn Michaels Appreciation Night,” he said. “I live right up the road, they call me. ‘Hey, do you want to be part of Shawn Michaels Appreciation Night?’ I was like, ‘well, of course, I want to be part of it.’ They were like, ‘well, we want it to be a surprise, so when you get here we are going to put you in a bus, and you’ll stay in there until it’s time to come out, we don’t want Shawn to see you.’ ‘Okay, I’m good.’

“So I get there and there’s somebody there to greet me, and I go on the tour bus, and I’m sitting on the tour bus and I am there maybe two or three hours. Finally, Michael Hayes comes out to the bus, he goes, ‘hey, Vince wants to rehearse.’ I go, ‘wait a minute, I thought this was supposed to be a surprise.’ So I blow a gasket, ‘I’ve been in this bus for hours now, what’s the point?’ So I am all pissed off, I said, ‘no, I’m not coming out until later, you go tell Vince I am staying on the bus.’ So he leaves, comes back and he said, ‘Vince wants to rehearse.’ So I storm off the bus, I am storming through the arena.

“I go through the stage where we come out on Raw or whatever, and as soon as I walk out on the stage, all of the talents are all sitting up in the bleachers. This never happens, everybody is always off kind of doing their own thing. Everybody’s sitting in the bleachers, no one is ringside other than Vince. I walk out onto the stage, and at that moment, I knew I had been got.

“The lights in the arena go dark, this is early in the day, right? There’s no fans. The arena goes dark, the tron stars playing. Basically, you know the packages we play before a match, they give the history of whatever match is about to go on in the ring. It’s basically one of those. It’s like, The Undertaker and they go through my streak, he couldn’t be beaten.

“‘But this year’s WrestleMania, it’s The Undertaker vs. The Coat.’ The whole time I was trying to get out of the coat, they had another handheld filming me trying to get out of the coat. They’re playing that video on the tron, all the talent is out there laughing, having a great time. Vince is so proud of himself that he got me to drive from Austin to San Antonio just so that he could rib me.”

The Undertaker then revealed what went down after that was shown as he chased the WWE Chairman around the arena. This is also why he is nervous that he could be pranked during the Hall Of Fame ceremony.

“In true Undertaker and Vince form, I take off after him,” he claimed. “So here’s this 70-year-old billionaire, running through the arena, laughing uncontrollably. I am trying to catch up to him. So, he would do things like that. I can only imagine what his mind is doing right now. I am going to walk out that night looking over my shoulder. Looking for anything he could do to me to play some kind of practical joke on me. I don’t put it past him one bit.”

When it comes to the Hall Of Fame this year, Undertaker will be joined by Vader and Queen Sharmell. However, he also believes that his wife, Michelle McCool deserves to be inducted. He stated she worked hard in a period when women didn’t get much which is why Undertaker wants to see her get the nod.

“There’s several, off the top of my head, this is going to sound super political,” he prefaced. “But, I believe my wife should be in, she was one working in an era where the women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now. She fought so hard for the women to get more of a spotlight put on them. She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina, that’s a true story. But for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren’t giving a lot of opportunity, I think she deserves a nod.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dallas Morning News with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

