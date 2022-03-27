John Cena gave some major praise to The Miz this afternoon on Twitter.

It started after the Peacemaker actor noted on Twitter how The Miz was one of his favorite bad guys and WrestleMania opponents.

John Cena tweeted, “One of my favorite bad guys and #WrestleMania opponents. He reminds everyone all the time! #WWEEvil”

The Miz replied to the tweet, “Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania?”

John Cena then shared how he believes that Miz’s passion and dedication have never changed.

He wrote, “I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed.”

Miz had defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and retained the WWE Championship. Miz would later lose the title at the Extreme Rules (2011) pay-per-view to Cena.

The Miz will be teaming with Logan Paul to go against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Below you can read their tweets:

