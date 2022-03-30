Husband vs. Wife in a Dirty Dishes Match has been announced for WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow.

WrestleCon has announced that John Morrison (billed as Johnny WrestleCon) will take on his wife Taya Valkyrie in a Dirty Dishes Match at Thursday’s event.

“We are always happy to help settle a simple marital disagreement. The final Match announcement for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow is @thetayavalkyrie v Johnny Wrestlecon @TheRealMorrison,” WrestleCon wrote.

There’s no word yet on what the match will consist of. Morrison tweeted on the bout and indicated that the loser will have to wash the dishes for life.

“Ok you want it? You got it [smiling face with horns emoji] how bout the loser does the winners dishes for life?!? You know how much I respect your skills in the ring… which means I’m not gonna take it easy on you. Soon as that bell rings you go from being my wife to my opponent [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Thursday 3/21/22 9pm,” Morrison wrote.

Valkyrie responded, “[rolling eyes emoji] lol sure thing, opponents. You said it. Just remember babe, I’m fluent in intergender matches. I’ve had more intergender matches than you’ve had title reigns….by a lot!!!! Hahahah”

Eight matches have now been announced for the SuperShow at WrestleCon, which will take place this Thursday at 9pm local time inside the Fairmont Dallas Hotel. WrestleCon has announced a $5,000 bonus reward for the best match on the show, to be voted on by fans in attendance.

WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow will air live on FITE TV with Veda Scott and Ian Riccaboni doing commentary. Below is the updated line-up:

* Mia Yim vs. Athena (fka Ember Moon)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Bandido vs. Mike Bailey

* The Briscoes vs. Low Ki and Homicide

* Josh Alexander, Ace Austin and Black Taurus vs. Rey Horus, Laredo Kid and Michael Oku

* 10-Man Tag Team Match: Team Atsushi Onita vs. Team PCO (other participants TBA)

* Dirty Dishes Match: John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie

