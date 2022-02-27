In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Taya Valkyrie worked through some emotions over her release from WWE this past November. At times, it brought to tears over the situation. Taya Valkyrie admitted that there have been times that she’s wondered if there was something she did that led to WWE releasing her.

“I don’t know,” Taya said. “It’s just, all I can say is that it’s really confusing and I tried to make sense of it for a really long time. I was really angry, as we all know, but you can’t make sense of something that makes no sense. All I can do and say is I worked very hard. I gave everything I could just like I’ve done, like everywhere I’ve worked before. And it was very confusing and I just didn’t know, I felt like I did something wrong.”

Taya Valkyrie also provided further details on when she learned of her WWE release, saying she found out while on a shopping trip with a friend and fellow wrestler, Heather Monroe. She went further into how she felt she had done something wrong and let everyone down, though Taya now realizes that she did nothing wrong during her WWE run.

“John (Morrison) was on tour in the UK when this happened,” Taya said. “Thank God my friend Heather Monroe, should out to Heather, had picked me up to go shopping when I got the call. So thank god I was with her. So it was really hard because it was confusing. I felt like I let everybody down. I felt like I was representing the over 30 women that are still bada–es, and look good, and do their job and are passionate, and work. And I just felt like I let everybody down and I know I’m putting that on myself, and my mom has been telling me that. But it’s been really rough and I’m hashing all this out again. But I now, like, know that I did nothing wrong.”

Taya Valkyrie has been busy since leaving WWE, working independent dates and recently returning to AAA, where she is now the #1 contender for Deonna Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, which Taya has held three times previously. That said, she admitted she was nervous about returning, especially after the hostile reaction she received after she lashed out at WWE following them releasing her husband, John Morrison.

“I was just very anxious and didn’t know what to expect, especially because when I went to WWE, it was right after the whole 2020 pandemic when I didn’t work a single indie for a year, and I was, you know, only doing Impact TV tapings,” Taya said. “So it had been two years basically since I had been around fans, spoken to fans. Because at NXT, you don’t really have any fan interaction at all, and you’re in the CWC every day. So, it was just different. I didn’t know, I was just like, ‘do they like me? Do they hate me?’

“And then also, I will touch on this, the negative backlash that I got made me even more anxious. So when I got released, people were sympathetic and felt really bad for me, and then two weeks later when they decided to release my husband, I was mad. Like, I was sad and then I was mad. And then I said what I said because I was upset. I mean, I was standing up for my husband. Part of me was like, ‘what? Fire me. Don’t fire John. John Morrison, really? Like, why?’ So I was really upset, so I, you know, I was threatened online, I was told to kill myself. Every horrible thing you can think of, I was told because I stood up for my husband.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]