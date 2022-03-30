Jackass film star and upcoming opponent to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38, Johnny Knoxville, recently caught up with Bleacher Report.

During the conversation, Knoxville was asked if he intends on bringing any of his other Jackass stars to ‘Mania, which he confirmed will indeed be the case.

“I’ll definitely have some guys there. And I’ll do my best to keep them out of the ring,” Johnny explained. “This is between me and Sami, but I don’t know. Sami brings out the worst in everybody.”

With the “Anything Goes” stipulation included in their matchup, Johnny Knoxville can indeed bring stars like Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Wee-Man to make an assist.

“You don’t know how many — I went to a Los Angeles Lakers game the other night, right? And walking alone, I see seven cops standing there. And they’re like, ‘Hey Knoxville, loved you at the Royal Rumble. F–k Sami Zayn!’ I’m not lying, at least five or six different people that night said “F–k Sami Zayn” unprompted to me.

“Of course, after they said it, I’d get them to say it again, but it was just out of the blue. He just brings out the worst in everybody.”

Johnny Knoxville will compete against Sami Zayn in an “Anything Goes” match this Sunday, April 3 on Night Two of WrestleMania 38, airing from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

