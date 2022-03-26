Ahead of his ‘Anything Goes’ match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville sat down to speak with Metro Entertainment. The celebrity says he’s training constantly and intends to retire Zayn from pro wrestling when they finally clash at “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

“If you need him to clean your house or maybe give you a pedicure, he’s going to need a lot of odd jobs after WrestleMania because I’m gonna retire him,” Knoxville said. “I’m training a bunch, and I can’t wait to punch Sami Zayn in that stupid face. I go to sleep thinking about it, I dream about it, I wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing I think about. He’s gonna pay at WrestleMania.

“I have a personal wrestling coach and he’s teaching me all the right moves,” he teased. ‘The Warp Your Head Off Hold, the Stepover Toe Hold – all these things, I’m gonna bring back.”

With this being his second appearance at a major WWE pay-per-view, Knoxville was asked if he sees a prolonged future in the business. He is open to the idea and admits that he’s been having more fun than he imagined he initially would.

“I would love to come back and do something more in the future! It’s been a dream come true working with the WWE,” he said. “It’s been so much fun, I didn’t realise I would become so completely obsessed with it like I have, it’s so fun!”

And in a match with an ‘Anything Goes’ stipulation, one can imagine that a daredevil like Knoxville may have the upper hand. Not only that, but he has a whole crew of fellow Jackass stars like Chris Pontius, Steve-O, and Wee-Man that might end up making an appearance.

“Oh, I got a few special things planned. I don’t wanna give it away,” he added. “But they said ‘anything goes’ – that’s my specialty!”

As noted, Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville will go one-on-one in an “Anything Goes” match on night two of WrestleMania 38, airing on April 3 at 8 p.m. EST.

