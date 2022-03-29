In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Jackass star and WrestleMania competitor this year, Johnny Knoxville, opened up about how long he has been watching pro wrestling.

Knoxville is a lifetime fan of the sport and notes how another man who likes things rough and reckless was his favorite: Abdullah the Butcher.

“Abdullah the Butcher, absolute favorite. Those genie shoes! I was doing a movie once in Columbia, Tennessee and that’s where he lives. I heard he went into the local bar in his genie shoes, still, but if you went up and tried to talk to him about it, like the wrestling, “Oh, I don’t want to talk about it.” Well, don’t wear your genie shoes if you don’t want to talk about it. I bet he could have sat there and no one would have bugged him. But I heard he can put quarters in his head from all the slicing and dicing.”

To pay homage to his favorite, Knoxville teases that he might just come out to the ring in genie shoes to face Sami Zayn this Sunday.

“Man, he’s a big childhood hero, Abdullah the Butcher. Maybe I’ll come out in genie shoes at WrestleMania? I mean, the only thing worse than getting your ass kicked is getting your ass kicked in genie shoes.”

Johnny Knoxville will compete against Sami Zayn in an “Anything Goes” match this Sunday, April 3 at WrestleMania 38, airing from the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

