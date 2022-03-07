Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham has won the 2022 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament.

Westside Xtreme Wrestling concluded the tournament with a third night of action at Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Robert Dreissker in the finals. Gresham had defeated Shigehiro Irie to advance to the finals, while Dreissker had defeated LuFisto to advance to the finals.

Past winners of the WXW 16 Carat Gold Tournament include Progress World Champion Cara Noir, WWE stars Gunther and Sami Zayne, AEW star Malakai Black, WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr.

As noted, Jonathan Gresham is set to defend his title in a Champion vs. Champion match against Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor.

