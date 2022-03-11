Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven was announced for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS.

As noted, Alexander made his Impact Wrestling return during the Sacrifice pay-per-view and revealed that he re-signed with the company.

Josh Alexander is also set to face Moose at Rebellion for the Impact World Championship. The Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on April 23.

ROH Women’s Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be defending her titles against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw on next week’s episode.

The other match announced was Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Motor City Machine Guns.

Below is the current lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

* Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw (Triple Threat for the ROH Women’s Title & AAA Reina de Reinas Title)

* Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven

* Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Larry D

The numbers game got way to much for @Walking_Weapon but #TeamIMPACT made the save! @ScottDAmore has banned Honor No More from ringside ALL NIGHT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LFygUy3KZm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 11, 2022

