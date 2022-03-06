As noted, Josh Alexander made his Impact Wrestling return during tonight’s Sacrifice pay-per-view.

During the show, Alexander revealed that he signed a new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

His previous Impact contract expired on February 14.

According to a report from PWInsider, after the Sacrifice pay-per-view went off the air, Alexander cut a promo saying that he never really intended to go elsewhere, thanked the fans, and revealed that he would be on tomorrow’s TV taping.

Before tonight’s return, Alexander last appeared on Impact Wrestling on the February 10 edition of IMPACT, where he defeated former WWE star Konnor (wrestling under the name Kon). Later in the episode, he was removed from an upcoming Team Impact vs. Honor No More multi-man match at No Surrender.

It was also announced tonight that Josh Alexander will face Moose at Rebellion for the Impact World Championship. Rebellion will take place on April 23.

