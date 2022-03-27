As seen in the video below, STARDOM’s KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane in WWE) announced that she suffered an injury during her first singles match back with the promotion.
“My eardrum [is] ruptured right now, so I can’t hear…. Each move had weight, and I was on fire during the fight,” she said. “She was a different person from the previous [Starlight] Kid. My eardrum was torn, but I was happy, or rather, the pain made me happy.”
Today saw the final installment of STARDOM’s World Climax events, emanating from Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Japan. As noted, KAIRI made her return to in-ring action during yesterday’s show when she teamed with Mayu Iwatani to pick up a win over Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka.
This was KAIRI’s first singles match since before she left WWE in July 2020. She ended up victorious in the bout after hitting her signature elbow drop from the top rope.
It usually takes around two months for a ruptured eardrum to heal, and during that time, it is encouraged that the individual avoids swimming and other physical activity. Stay tuned for updates on KAIRI.
You can see the video of the press release below, along with highlights from KAIRI’s match:
🔷ダイビング・エルボー・ドロップでスターライト・キッドをマットに沈め、勝利したKAIRIの試合後コメント。
「今、鼓膜が破れてて耳が聞こえないんですけど…。技一つ一つ重みがあったし試合してて火が着いた。前のキッドとは別者だったね。鼓膜破かれたけど嬉しかったっていうか、痛みが嬉しいね」 pic.twitter.com/yuYTcvJpOH
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) March 27, 2022
Bringing light to the darkness! The Pirate Princess @KAIRI_official returns to confront SLK! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/OtapOmQSkI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
.@StarLight_Kid11 has @KAIRI_official's compass on the back of her mask. SLK is determined to show her ultimate form to KAIRI! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/IWtDCtHQum
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
Hey Ryogoku! You are all here to see @StarLight_Kid11! #SLK #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/ocxtsDNIrr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
Interceptor spear by @KAIRI_official! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/d2sx6zvvY4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
Sliding D from @KAIRI_official! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/KgFekGXaUp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
The Sky Tiger @StarLight_Kid11 unleashes the Tiger suplex! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/4MLfAKofaV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
Cutlass! @KAIRI_official stops SLK in her tracks! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/LNuWGLxpVF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
You are strong, @StarLight_Kid11… but @KAIRI_official knew you were strong even five years ago. SLK didn't need Oedo Tai to be strong, SLK has always had the spirit of a champion! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/meb2BfKjC5
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
今日も飛んだ！#STARDOM #KAIRI pic.twitter.com/agsOUbtjJf
— ☆MA$A$HI☆ (@maachikurin0613) March 27, 2022
Believe today, shine tomorrow… We are #STARDOM! @syuri_wv3s, @sayachan38vv and @KAIRI_official welcome you to a whole new world in #STARDOM! #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/jgbi55rYQx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]